J&K Opposition parties to meet over L-G’s ‘enhanced powers’

Opposition parties in Jammu and Kashmir are planning a meeting in Jammu over the Centre’s move to grant “enhanced powers” to the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of J&K over an elected Chief Minister.

CPI(M) leader M.Y. Tarigami, who is also spokesperson of the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), said the leaders of the Opposition parties were scheduled to meet on August 7 in Jammu.

“The meeting will discuss the issue of amendments to Transaction of Business of the Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Rules 2019. All the leaders of Opposition parties were requested to attend this meeting,” Mr. Tarigami said.

J&K Apni Party, which has been critical of the Gupkar alliance in the past, is also likely to attend the meeting.

In a fresh notification on July 13, the Centre said the Legislative Assembly may make laws with respect to any of the matters enumerated in the State List except the “Police” and “Public Order” or the Concurrent List in the Seventh Schedule to the Constitution.

As per Section 53 of the Act, the Lieutenant Governor, shall exercise his functions in his discretion in a matter which falls outside the purview of powers conferred on the Legislative Assembly, related to All India Services and Anti-Corruption Bureau and any other matter which he is required by or under any law to act in its discretion.

J&K parties criticised the order and alleged that it was aimed at weakening an elected CM in the UT.

