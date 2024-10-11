GIFT a SubscriptionGift
J&K L-G administration announces new police recruitment guidelines 

Published - October 11, 2024 05:48 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

With a new elected government round the corner, the Lieutenant Governor administration, which retains most of powers including over the J&K Police, on Friday (October 11, 2024) announced amended recruitment guidelines for the Jammu and Kashmir Police (Gazetted) Service.

According to the L-G administration’s notification, the police recruitment “will be conducted through direct appointments and promotions”. It said the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) will handle direct recruitment, while promotions will be overseen by the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC).

Earlier, the J&K police had its own recruitment board to fill the vacancies. 

Two selection committees, led by senior officials, including the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP), have been formed to supervise promotions and placements within the department, the fresh notification said.

The new guidelines will apply to several cadres, including General, Telecommunication, Ministerial, Stenography, Photography, Police Transport Workshop, and Arms/Ammunition.

The fresh rules replace the Jammu and Kashmir Police (Gazetted) Service Recruitment Rules of 2002. Officials said the current move was “aimed at creating a more structured and transparent recruitment process for the police force”.

The notification said the Jammu and Kashmir Police (Gazetted) Service Recruitment Rules, 2002, are “hereby repealed”. “Notwithstanding such repeal, any appointment or order made or action taken under the rules so repealed shall be deemed to have been made or taken under these rules,” it added.

