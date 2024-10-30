J&K govt. restores pre-2022 academic calendar for winter zones of Kashmir, Jammu

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday (October 30, 2024) reversed the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) administration’s change in the academic calendar in the Kashmir Valley by switching from the March session to the traditional November session in the winter zones of the Union Territory.

“We are announcing a change of academic session back to November-December from this year for non-board classes i.e., up to Class 9, for Kashmir Province and winter zones of the Jammu Province. For higher classes, the session would be restored from next year,” Education Minister Sakina Masood Itoo said.

In 2022, the L-G administration, in a bid to bring the academic calendar at par with the rest of the country, decided to implement a uniform academic session across the union territory. Jammu and Kashmir, comprising different topographical and climatic zones, saw a one-time admission and examination system in place, irrespective of seasonal and climatic challenges posed by tough terrains and unpredictable winters. Even though the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education decided to treat 444 schools, falling in 57 ‘hard zones’ due to harsh winters, differently. The move impacted 7.39 lakh students of the Kashmir Valley, with both schools and parents opposing it. The switch from the traditional October-November session to the March-April session put students, who stay home for the three months of winter vacation, “to a disadvantage academically”, according to parents.

“Both parents and students from the Kashmir Valley and winter zones of the Jammu region were demanding that the school exam schedule be changed as per the old system. The Education Minister brought the issue before the Cabinet and the same was approved up to Class 9. Examination for these classes will be held before winter vacation,” Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said.

Mr. Abdullah said the change in the academic calendar was not possible for Class 10, 11 and 12 because of the board examination. “Next year, the exam schedule will be reverted to the old pattern for these classes too,” Mr. Abdullah said.

Parties hail move

The regional parties and parents welcomed the move of the government. “Good that a wrong decision has been reversed. Welcome reverting the academic session up to class 9 back to end-of-year exams in November,” J&K Peoples Conference president Sajad Lone said.

Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum chairman Abdul Qayoom Wani praised the government move. “It will provide significant relief to students across the region. The November academic session was designed to reduce disruptions in students’ learning schedules due to climatic challenges and seasonal constraints. This shift aligns with feedback from educational stakeholders across Jammu and Kashmir, who have highlighted the difficulties students face in the traditional academic calendar,” Mr. Wani said.

In 2022, former Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta had proposed and implemented a uniform calendar “to synchronise with the national academic calendar”.