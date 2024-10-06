J&K Election Results: L-G’s power to nominate five MLAs keeps parties on edge ahead of vote counting

Ahead of the election results on Tuesday (October 8), political parties in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) have expressed concerns over Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s power to nominate five legislators to the otherwise 90-member Assembly of the Union Territory (UT).

The J&K Delimitation Commission, in May 2022, increased the number of the seats in the Assembly by seven – six in the Jammu region and one in the Kashmir region, taking total number of seats to 90, under the provisions of Section 9(1)(a) of the Delimitation Act, 2002 and Section 60(2)(b) of the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. The Jammu region now has 43 seats, and the Kashmir region has 47.

Eight months later, a fresh order granted the L-G powers to nominate five members – two women, two Kashmiri Pandits and a displaced person from the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) – to the Legislative Assembly, thus increasing the total number of seats to 95. These five MLAs “will hold full legislative powers and privileges, just like elected representatives”, the order said.

“We are not sure whether the parties have to reach the 46 mark to achieve a majority or 48. There seems to be a deliberate attempt to keep the matter under wraps and use it depending on the [election] results. It has the potential to upend the poll arithmetic and shift the balance towards the BJP,” a senior Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader told The Hindu, on the condition of anonymity.

Party leader Mohit Bhan said the BJP will open its account with five nominated MLAs without contesting. “This is how people’s mandate has been rigged in J&K in 1987 and now in 2024,” he said.

National Conference (NC) leader Rattan Lal Gupta expressed his reservations over the L-G’s powers to nominate five MLAs. “This move is unconstitutional and undemocratic. Such powers lie solely with an elected government and cannot be exercised by the L-G in the absence of an elected body. All legislative powers, including the authority to nominate MLAs, shift to the government after elections. The L-G, though part of the administration, does not have the constitutional right to take such decisions in the presence of an elected government,” Mr. Gupta said.

Meanwhile, the Congress went into a huddle for over three hours on Sunday to discuss several issues ahead of the counting day, with special focus on the nomination of MLAs. J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Tariq Hameed Karra, who chaired the meeting, termed the L-G’s nomination powers “pre-poll rigging”.

“It would amount to rigging the poll results and contrary to the basic concept of democracy and defeating the mandate of the people. The Congress shall oppose it tooth and nail and shall not allow BJP to succeed in its designs, although it shall be no way near the claim for formation of government,” Mr. Karra said.

He said the L-G’s power could be used to “convert a minority into a majority or majority into a minority”. “Such nominations without consulting elected representatives or the government undermine democracy. The mandate of the people must be respected,” Mr. Karra said.

Sunil Dimple, head of Mission Statehood Jammu Kashmir (MSJK), said his party will file a writ petition in the Supreme Court against the nomination of five MLAs. Mr. Dimple appealed to all the political parties, especially the NC, Congress and PDP “to unite under one platform to fight against the nomination of MLAs by the L-G.”

