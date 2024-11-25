 />

J&K Congress holds protest in Srinagar, demands restoration of statehood

Pradesh Congress Committee protests in Srinagar demanding restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, led by PCC president Tariq Hameed Karra

Published - November 25, 2024 08:02 pm IST - Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Congress President, Tariq Hameed Karra along with supporters lead a protest demanding restoration of statehood, at Congress Bhawan in Srinagar on Monday (November 25, 2024).

The Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) on Monday (November 25, 2024) held a protest demonstration at the party office here to press their demand for restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

Congress leaders and workers assembled at the party office on Maulana Azad Road for the protest which was led by PCC president Tariq Hameed Karra.

“Our principles have been the same – before polls, during the poll campaign and after the polls. We want that the rights and constitutional guarantees snatched from us in August 2019 should be restored,” Mr. Karra said.

He said that the Congress party wanted to remind the Centre about its promise of restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir after the elections.

“The Parliament session is beginning today, and we want to remind them (the Centre) about their promise of restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir,” Mr. Karra said.

He said the Supreme Court has directed the Centre to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and the government should respect the apex court’s ruling.

Jammu / Jammu and Kashmir / state politics / Indian National Congress

