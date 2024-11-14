ADVERTISEMENT

J&K CM Omar Abdullah starts spadework on development agenda with Centre

Published - November 14, 2024 10:38 pm IST - SRINAGAR

To fulfil the NC’s poll promises of free gas, power, regularised government jobs, Mr. Abdullah needs Central support; to meet Finance Minister on Friday after meetings with President, Vice President, PSU chiefs

Peerzada Ashiq
Peerzada Ashiq

President Droupadi Murmu with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during a meeting, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has started engaging with the Union government at multiple levels in a bid to push his governance and development agenda for the Union Territory (UT), as the head of its first elected government after a 10-year gap.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Abdullah is likely to meet Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday (November 15, 2024) to identify the areas that require Central handholding ahead of the UT’s first Budget session, which will be held in the winter capital of Jammu early next year. 

The power sector, unemployment, and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits remain the key areas where Mr. Abdullah is looking for Central support, official sources said. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Poll promises

In its poll manifesto, Mr. Abdullah’s National Conference had promised a number of concessions to lower-income groups in J&K, including free gas cylinders and free electricity up to 200 units. The party also plans to regularise around 60,000 employees engaged by the government for many years in different departments. Mr. Abdullah requires liberal funding from the Centre to bring such relief to these low income communities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Abdullah, who has been camping in New Delhi this week, met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday (November 14), a day after calling on Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar. An official spokesman in Srinagar said this visit marks a significant step in Mr. Abdullah’s official engagements since taking charge as Chief Minister in October.

He also held meetings with Arjun Dhawan, Executive Vice Chairman of Hindustan Construction Company Limited, and Avinash Pawar, Deputy Manager of the Small Scale Industries Corporation Ltd., which comes under the purview of the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US