J&K CM Omar Abdullah starts spadework on development agenda with Centre

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has started engaging with the Union government at multiple levels in a bid to push his governance and development agenda for the Union Territory (UT), as the head of its first elected government after a 10-year gap.

Mr. Abdullah is likely to meet Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday (November 15, 2024) to identify the areas that require Central handholding ahead of the UT’s first Budget session, which will be held in the winter capital of Jammu early next year.

The power sector, unemployment, and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits remain the key areas where Mr. Abdullah is looking for Central support, official sources said.

Poll promises

In its poll manifesto, Mr. Abdullah’s National Conference had promised a number of concessions to lower-income groups in J&K, including free gas cylinders and free electricity up to 200 units. The party also plans to regularise around 60,000 employees engaged by the government for many years in different departments. Mr. Abdullah requires liberal funding from the Centre to bring such relief to these low income communities.

Mr. Abdullah, who has been camping in New Delhi this week, met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday (November 14), a day after calling on Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar. An official spokesman in Srinagar said this visit marks a significant step in Mr. Abdullah’s official engagements since taking charge as Chief Minister in October.

He also held meetings with Arjun Dhawan, Executive Vice Chairman of Hindustan Construction Company Limited, and Avinash Pawar, Deputy Manager of the Small Scale Industries Corporation Ltd., which comes under the purview of the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises.