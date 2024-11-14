 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

J&K CM Omar Abdullah starts spadework on development agenda with Centre

To fulfil the NC’s poll promises of free gas, power, regularised government jobs, Mr. Abdullah needs Central support; to meet Finance Minister on Friday after meetings with President, Vice President, PSU chiefs

Published - November 14, 2024 10:38 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Peerzada Ashiq
Peerzada Ashiq
President Droupadi Murmu with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during a meeting, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

President Droupadi Murmu with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during a meeting, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has started engaging with the Union government at multiple levels in a bid to push his governance and development agenda for the Union Territory (UT), as the head of its first elected government after a 10-year gap.

Mr. Abdullah is likely to meet Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday (November 15, 2024) to identify the areas that require Central handholding ahead of the UT’s first Budget session, which will be held in the winter capital of Jammu early next year. 

The power sector, unemployment, and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits remain the key areas where Mr. Abdullah is looking for Central support, official sources said. 

Poll promises

In its poll manifesto, Mr. Abdullah’s National Conference had promised a number of concessions to lower-income groups in J&K, including free gas cylinders and free electricity up to 200 units. The party also plans to regularise around 60,000 employees engaged by the government for many years in different departments. Mr. Abdullah requires liberal funding from the Centre to bring such relief to these low income communities.

Mr. Abdullah, who has been camping in New Delhi this week, met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday (November 14), a day after calling on Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar. An official spokesman in Srinagar said this visit marks a significant step in Mr. Abdullah’s official engagements since taking charge as Chief Minister in October.

He also held meetings with Arjun Dhawan, Executive Vice Chairman of Hindustan Construction Company Limited, and Avinash Pawar, Deputy Manager of the Small Scale Industries Corporation Ltd., which comes under the purview of the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises.

Published - November 14, 2024 10:38 pm IST

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.