J&K Cabinet reportedly passes resolution on Statehood, Oppn. alleges ‘scaling down’

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah-led Cabinet has reportedly passed a resolution on the restoration of Statehood to the Union Territory (UT). However, the Opposition parties described the move as “scaling down from the goal post of Article 370”.

The draft resolution was reportedly discussed during the first Cabinet meeting chaired by the newly-elected Chief Minister on Thursday (October 18, 2024). Mr. Abdullah and his five Ministers attended the first Cabinet at the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar.

Despite the reports of the resolution being widely reported in the media in J&K, the National Conference (NC) and the government officials are tight-lipped about the resolution or its content. When contacted, the NC leaders did not categorically deny the development.

The development, however, evoked sharp criticism from the Opposition parties. Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and legislator Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra said Mr. Abdullah’s first resolution on Statehood “is nothing less than ratification of the August 5th, 2019 decision”.

“No resolution on Article 370 and scaling down the demand to mere statehood is a huge setback, especially after seeking votes on the promise of restoring Article 370,” Mr. Parra said.

J&K Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Lone questioned the “mystery and secrecy” of the development. “I hope the Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir has notified it as is the protocol. And I very humbly state that the will of the people of J&K is reflected in the Assembly and not in the cabinet. The cabinet is a majoritarian institution of governance. It does not reflect all shades and opinions as per the will of the people of J&K,” Mr. Lone said.

He said the Assembly was the proper institution for addressing major issues like that of Statehood or Article 370. “When the NC government passed a resolution on autonomy they passed it in the Assembly, not through a cabinet resolution. What has changed now,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Abdullah’s government has distributed portfolios among the five Ministers, two from the Kashmir valley and three from the Jammu region. No elected Congress leader has joined Mr. Abdullah’s Cabinet so far, in spite of being an alliance partner.

Surinder Kumar Choudhary, who is J&K’s Deputy Chief Minister, has been given the portfolios of Public Works (Roads & Buildings), Industries and Commerce, Mining, Labour and Employment and Skill Development.

NC legislator Sakeena Masood Itoo got the portfolios of Health & Medical Education, School Education, Higher Education, and Social Welfare. Javed Ahmed Rana has been given Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs, while Javid Ahmad Dar Agriculture Production, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Cooperative, and Election.

Satish Sharma, who won as an Independent candidate from Jammu’s Chhamb constituency, was given the portfolios of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Transport, Science & Technology, Information Technology, Youth Services & Sports and ARI and Trainings.

