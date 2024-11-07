 />
J&K Assembly proceedings adjourned for the day after uproar over special status resolution

At least three MLAs were marshalled out on the directions of Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, but a brawl ensued due to resistance put up by the opposition members.

Updated - November 07, 2024 11:47 am IST - Srinagar

PTI
Ruckus in the J&K Legislative Assembly as BJP members protested against the ruling National Conference-Congress govt.’s resolution seeking restoration of the special status, in Srinagar. | Photo Credit: IMRAN NISSAR

A brawl broke out between BJP MLAs and marshals of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Thursday (November 7, 2024) after the speaker directed eviction of opposition members who had stormed the well during their protest against the special status resolution.

Also read:Won’t allow J&K Assembly to function until resolution on Article 370 withdrawn: BJP

 Amid the uproar,the Speaker adjourned the proceedings  for the day.

Earlier, at least three MLAs were marshalled out on the directions of Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, but a brawl ensued due to resistance put up by the opposition members.

As soon as the assembly met this morning, ruckus prevailed as BJP members protested against the resolution that was passed on Wednesday.

BJP-AIP members clash

While BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma was speaking over the resolution, Awami Ittehad Party leader and MLA Langate Sheikh Khursheed jumped into the well displaying a banner that read Articles 370 and 35A be restored.

This infuriated the BJP members, who also jumped into the well and snatched the banner, which they tore into pieces.

Amidst the din, the speaker adjourned the proceedings for 15 minutes.

However, the BJP members continued their protest even after the House was adjourned.

After the House resumed its proceedings, the BJP members continued to protest, even as the speaker requested the opposition members to take their seats.

"You are LoP, we will hear you," the Speaker told Mr. Sharma.

Resolution, NC’s drama over special status: BJP

However, when the protest continued, the speaker said, "You are not above rules. See the rules. I am very closely watching activities of some members. Don't force me to do what I don't want to dom" he warned.

Mr. Sharma, however, said, "I want National Conference's drama of special status to end", which infuriated the treasury benches leading to protests.

Omar Abdullah reaches out to top BJP leadership with J&K Cabinet resolution on Statehood

As the din continued, almost all MLAs stood on their feet.

As the uproar continued, the speaker issued directions that nothing should be recorded or reported.

The speakers then directed marshalling out of BJP members who stormed the well, leading to a scuffle between assembly marshals and the BJP MLAs.

"They deserve it, throw them out," the Speaker said.

As the lone BJP woman MLA, Shagun Parihar stood on a table, female marshals were called in to deal with her.

​Solemn promise: On restoring Statehood for Jammu and Kashmir  

As the BJP MLAs were marshalled out, they came to blows with the marshals.

Three BJP MLAs were marshalled out of the House amidst thumping of tables by the treasury benches.

While the NC members raised the slogans of "Jammu Kashmir ki awaaz kya, (Article) 370 aur kya", BJP MLAs raised "Bharat Mata ki Jai".

Minister Satish Sharma stood up and said the BJP "is playing divide and rule" He said "Bharat mata" belonged to all.

"The table on which they (BJP members) were standing on yesterday had Constitution of India on it. They stood on it with their shoes on. They should be punished for it," Mr. Sharma said.

However, the ruckus continued in the House.

After the passage of the resolution on Wednesday (November 6, 2024), the House had witnessed uproar as the BJP members protested vociferously, resulting in frequent disruptions of the proceedings. Eventually, the speaker had adjourned the House for the day.

Published - November 07, 2024 11:31 am IST

