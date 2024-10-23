Jammu & Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha calls Assembly session on November 4

“Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday (October 23, 2024) called for a session of the Legislative Assembly in Srinagar on November 4 for the election of the Speaker of Legislative Assembly for Jammu & Kashmir,” Raj Bhavan sources said.

As per the Raj Bhavan sources, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, in the exercise of the powers conferred upon him under Rule 9(1) of the Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly, has fixed Monday, November 4 at 10:30 a.m. for the election of the Speaker of Legislative Assembly for the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

On October 18, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha appointed senior National Conference leader Mubarak Gul, who won the Assembly election from Eidgah constituency, as pro-tem Speaker.

In a letter dated October 18, LG Manoj Kumar said, "The Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor, in pursuance to Section 24 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019 appointed Mubarak Gul, Member Legislative Assembly as Speaker Protem before whom all the Members of the J&K Legislative Assembly shall make and subscribe the oath/affirmation in terms of Section 24 of aforesaid Act. The oath/affirmation will be administered by him in the J&K Legislative Assembly, Srinagar on October 21, 2024 at 02:00 p.m."

Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Secretariat Srinagar bulletin further requested members of the J&K Legislative Assembly to attend the Legislative Assembly for making and subscribing the oath on the scheduled date.

The NC-Congress alliance won the Assembly polls in Jammu & Kashmir held after a gap of ten years. JKNC won 42 seats while the Congress managed to win six.Following INDIA bloc's victory, NC leader Omar Abdullah took oath as the first Chief Minister of Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Omar Abdullah had earlier served as Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir from 2009 and 2014.