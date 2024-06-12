GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Five Army Soldiers, SPO injured in Doda gunfight; CRPF official succumbs to injuries in Kathua: J&K Police

The target of the militants in Doda apparently was the Indian Army’s Temporary Operating Base.

Updated - June 12, 2024 09:22 am IST

Published - June 12, 2024 09:16 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Security personnel in position as an operation is going on after some gunshots reportedly heard by villagers in Hiranagar area of Kathua on June 11.

Security personnel in position as an operation is going on after some gunshots reportedly heard by villagers in Hiranagar area of Kathua on June 11. | Photo Credit: ANI

Five security personnel and an SPO were injured in an exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, following an attack on a joint checkpost, the police said.

The target of the militants apparently was the Indian Army’s Temporary Operating Base. “In Chattergala (Doda), an exchange of fire took place. The Army’s 4 RR and the J&K Police checkpoint came under attack by terrorists. The exchange of fire is on in the area,” ADGP Jain said.

In another terror attack, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan Kabir Dass was critically injured in a firing by a terrorist holed up in Kathua district’s Saida Sukhal village around 3 a.m., officials said, adding the soldier was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries during treatment.

Police and security forces are engaged in an operation to track down the terrorist who is hiding in the village.

The police said with the assistance of the CRPF, they have cordoned off the area and are conducting a house-to-house search.

One family, consisting of a man and his wife, has been evacuated to a hospital. The husband, Omkar Nath, suffered an arm injury and is reported to be in stable condition, while his wife remains unhurt.

The operation in Saida Sukhal began after two recently infiltrated terrorists appeared in the village late Tuesday evening.

According to a police statement, the terrorists asked for water from several houses, raising villagers’ suspicions. When villagers raised an alarm, the terrorists fired randomly, injuring one person.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Hiranagar and the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) engaged the terrorists, resulting in the death of one terrorist who tried to lob a grenade at the police party.

Sharing details about the Kathua operation, Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Anand Jain, said, “Two terrorists who appeared to be freshly infiltrated (from across the border) surfaced in Saida Sukhal village around 8 pm and asked for water from a household. The people got frightened and as soon as information was received, a police team headed by sub-divisional police officer and Station House officer rushed to the village.” According to the ADGP, one terrorist was killed and the operation in the village near Koota Mode in the Hiranagar sector, over 60 km from here, was underway.

The officials said an AK assault rifle and a rucksack were recovered from the possession of the slain terrorist whose identity and group affiliation were being ascertained.

“One of the terrorists tried to hurl a grenade and was killed in the exchange of fire, while the second terrorist is reported to be hiding in the village,” the ADGP added.

These incidents come amid heightened security efforts following an attack on a bus carrying pilgrims from the Shiv Khori temple to Katra in Reasi on Sunday.

The attack, which occurred two days earlier, caused the bus to veer off the road and fall into a deep gorge, leaving nine dead and 41 injured.

(With PTI inputs)

