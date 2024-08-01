GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jammu Kashmir administration’s newly unveiled policy to incentivise film shooting in scenic Kashmir

Not only tourist hotspots such as Gulmarg and Pahalgam, filmmakers can apply online for permission to shoot in picturesque locales closer to the Line of Control, including Gurez, Machil and Tangdhar

Updated - August 01, 2024 09:08 pm IST

Published - August 01, 2024 08:39 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Peerzada Ashiq
Peerzada Ashiq
A valley in Kashmir. File

A valley in Kashmir. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Picturesque locales in Kashmir, including places that remained out of bounds for security reasons, will be opened up to filmmakers for the first time in more than three decades to revive and upscale the valley’s tryst with Bollywood.

The Jammu and Kashmir Film Policy 2024, unveiled in Srinagar by J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on August 1, seeks to provide easy access to Kashmir’s scenic locations for filmmakers. The film policy is aimed at “incentivising and boosting domestic and international film production in J&K”.

Intruder shot dead along the International Border in Jammu’s Samba district

Apart from tourist hotspots such as Gulmarg and Pahalgam, picturesque locations closer to the Line of Control (LoC), including Gurez, Machil and Tangdhar, will also open up for film shooting for the first time in many decades. This is the result of peace that has prevailed along the LoC and its adjoining areas following the ceasefire agreement reached between India and Pakistan in February 2020.  

The J&K administration has set up the Kashmir Film Development Council (JKFDC) online as a single window mechanism to facilitate the process for film producers. “Filmmakers will have to upload all the necessary documents and relevant details on the portal, such as location information, script etc., which will then be processed,” an official said. 

Jammu Kashmir administration celebrates ‘World Craft City’ tag for Srinagar

There will be a ‘location permission committee’, headed by a Divisional Commissioner, and a ‘script screening committee’ headed by an eminent person and having three filmmakers as members.

“The final approval or rejection will be processed within the shortest possible time of two to four weeks,” the official said. The administration plans to provide nodal administrative and security officers for the crew during film shooting in Kashmir. 

Kashmir had a strict permit system for Bollywood till the 1950s, when it first opened up to filmmakers under the regime of the late Bakshi Ghulam Mohammad, J&K’s last Prime Minister and later Chief Minister from 1953 to 1964. It was movies, including Jungle (1961) starring the late Shammi Kapoor, and Mere Sanam (1965) with Biswajit as the lead actor, which opened up Kashmir on film to the rest of the country. Another hit, Jab Jab Phool Khile (1965), turned Dal lake into an iconic destination for honeymooners.  

“The government’s new initiatives will have a strong multiplier effect and play a pivotal role in developing J&K into a global film production hub,” the L-G said. He said the J&K administration would provide high impact infrastructure, support in sourcing locations, and a large pool of professionals with financial incentives to make filming in J&K more attractive.

Mr. Sinha was speaking at the J&K Film Conclave in Srinagar. “The film-friendly and pragmatic J&K Film Policy will ensure that heaven on earth is truly a heaven for filmmakers,” the L-G said. He said J&K and cinema were “a symbol of oneness” that could not be seen separately.

“They are a perfect match. For great filmmakers like Raj Kapoor and Yash Chopra, J&K was not only a shooting destination but also a cultural organism. In the past five years, there has been an effort to reconnect J&K with the culture of cinema and theatre. Our new initiatives highlight this resurgence,” Mr. Sinha said.

Bollywood filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar praised the policy. “Kashmir is perfect for film shooting. The Tourism Department should explore offbeat and unexplored locations to boost it further. I have been visiting Kashmir for 17 years. The policies by the J&K administration to promote film shooting are commendable. The single window initiative for ease in shooting deserves applause,” Mr. Bhandarkar said.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.