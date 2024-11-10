Jammu and Kashmir relaxes upper age limit for combined competitive exams

The Jammu and Kashmir government has relaxed the upper age limit to 35 years for open merit candidates appearing for combined competitive exams of the Union Territory.

The earlier age limit was 30.

The upper age limit for reserved category candidates has been set at 37 years while for persons with physical disability, it is 38 years, according to the order issued on Saturday.

With this measure, the ruling National Conference said it has fulfilled another election promise.

"As promised in our Manifesto, the JKNC government prescribes revised upper age limit for Jammu & Kashmir Combined Competitive Examination. We wish all the candidates good luck with their preparations!" the party posted on X.