One terrorist killed in J&K’s Kathua

A massive search operation was launched in a forest area following suspicious movement of three persons in Kathua district.

Updated - June 11, 2024 10:25 pm IST

Published - June 11, 2024 10:14 pm IST

Agencies
Google Maps image locates the Hiranagar area of Kathua, J&K.

Two days after the terror attack in Reasi in which ten pilgrims were killed, one terrorist was killed in an exchange of firing with security forces in Saida Sukhal village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on June 11.

Gunshots were reportedly heard by villagers in the Hiranagar area of Kathua on Tuesday.

Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot. Further details are awaited.

Suspicious movement

Earlier, a massive search operation was launched in a forest area following suspicious movement of three persons in Kathua district, officials said.

The suspected movement was noticed in Seda Sohal village in Hiranagar sector around 7.45 p.m., the officials said.

The officials had said that police and other security forces rushed to the area to get information and a massive search operation was launched to track down the fleeing suspects.

terrorism (crime) / Jammu and Kashmir

