Jammu and Kashmir Assembly proceedings disrupted amid uproar over resolution on special status

The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Assembly proceedings were adjourned for an hour on Wednesday (November 6, 2024) amidst uproar after the House passed a resolution seeking a dialogue between the Centre and elected representatives for restoration of special status of the erstwhile State.

After the resolution was passed, the Assembly witnessed noisy scenes as the BJP members stormed the well of the House to protest the resolution, following which Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather adjourned the proceedings for 15 minutes.

However, as soon as the Assembly met again, the BJP members continued with their protest and raised slogans against the Speaker.

BJP MLA and Leader of the Opposition, Sunil Sharma, said, “We have reports that you [Speaker] called a meeting of Ministers yesterday and drafted the resolution yourself”.

However, Speaker Rather told the protesting BJP members to take their seats, saying “enough is enough”.

Amidst the din, the Speaker called NC’s Javaid Hassan Baig to move motion of thanks for the L-G’s address.

As the din continued, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings again for an hour.

Earlier, amidst an uproar, the Assembly passed the resolution on restoring the special status to the erstwhile State. Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary moved the resolution on the restoration of special status guaranteed under Article 370 to J&K, which sparked sharp reactions and furore from the BJP legislators present in the House.

Speaker Abdur Rahim Rather put the resolution to vote and it was passed with the majority of legislators supporting it. The National Conference’s (NC’s) resolution was also supported by non-coalition partners. All the three legislators of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) legislator Sheikh Khursheed, Independent legislator Shabir Kullay, J&K Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone supported the resolution.

The NC has the support of 55 legislators in the 90-member House. The support of the non-coalition legislators on the resolution pushed the number of supporters to 60 legislators.

Deputy Chief Minister Choudhary, while addressing the third day of the J&K Assembly, moved a resolution, which underlined that “this Assembly reaffirms the importance of the special and constitutional guarantees, which safeguarded the identity, culture and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and expresses concern over the unilateral removal”.

It said, “This Assembly calls upon the Government of India to initiate dialogue with elected representatives of people of J&K for restoration of special status, constitutional guarantees and to work out the constitutional mechanisms for restoring these provisions.”

“This Assembly emphasises that any process for restoration must safeguard both national unity and the legitimate aspirations of the people of J&K,” it added.

The motion was seconded by senior NC leader and Health Minister Sakina ltoo.

However, the BJP legislators were up in arms over the resolution. Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma raised questions over the change in the business of the House.

“When business was about discussion on L-G’s address, how [come a] resolution [was moved],” Mr. Sharma said.

The BJP’s protests forced the Speaker to adjourn the House for 15 minutes.

J&K’s special status guaranteed under Article 370 was ended by the Centre in 2019. The erstwhile State was divided into two Union Territories (UTs).

(With inputs from PTI)

