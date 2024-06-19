GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jammu and Kashmir: 2 terrorists killed in Baramulla encounter

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Watergam area of Baramulla district on June 19 morning following information about the presence of ultras there

Updated - June 19, 2024 05:22 pm IST

Published - June 19, 2024 05:07 pm IST - Srinagar

PTI
Security forces during an encounter with militants, in Sopore, Baramulla, on June 19, 2024.

Security forces during an encounter with militants, in Sopore, Baramulla, on June 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Two terrorists are believed to be killed while two security personnel sustained injuries in an encounter that broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on June 19, officials said.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Watergam area of Baramulla district on June 19 morning following information about the presence of ultras there, they said.

The officials said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened firing on the security forces.

A senior police official said two bodies have been seen at the scene of the gunbattle but have not been retrieved so far.

He added that two security personnel — a cop and an army jawan — were injured in the exchange of firing with the terrorists.

