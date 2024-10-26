GIFT a SubscriptionGift
J & K: Mehbooba Mufti dissolves entire PDP structure; new leadership to be appointed after discussions with seniors

The announcement for dissolution was made at the JKPDP headquarters in Srinagar on Friday (October 25, 2024)

Published - October 26, 2024 09:55 am IST - Srinagar

ANI
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti announced the dissolution of the party’s entire structure with immediate effect on Friday (October 25, 2024). File

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti announced the dissolution of the party's entire structure with immediate effect on Friday (October 25, 2024). File | Photo Credit: PTI

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) President Mehbooba Mufti has announced the dissolution of the party’s entire structure with immediate effect.

According to sources, the new office bearers, along with various wings and bodies, will be formed after discussions with senior leaders.

J&K terror attack: Pakistani terrorists deliberately targeting locals to evoke fear, says Army

The announcement was made at the JKPDP headquarters in Srinagar on Friday (October 25, 2024).

Following the Union Territory’s assembly elections on October 8, the former Chief Minister congratulated the National Conference-Congress alliance for receiving the “people’s mandate.”

She stated that since the people had given a clear mandate, there would be no opportunity for parties to “mess around,” adding that if the election had resulted in a hung assembly, certain “tricks” might have been used to “defeat the mandate of the people.”

“I am happy with the way people have voted. ‘Gadbad karna ka koi chance nahi hai ab’ (there is no chance to mess around now). It seemed like if the mandate wasn’t clear, dirty tricks could have been used to defeat the people’s will,” she said.

India-Pakistan talks must to end Kashmir bloodshed: Mehbooba Mufti

In the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election National Conference won 42 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party winning 29, the Congress securing 6 seats, and the PDP winning 3.

“I congratulate the National Conference-Congress leadership; they have won spectacularly. I also want to congratulate the people of Jammu and Kashmir for voting for a stable government. The situation in Jammu and Kashmir had been dire since August 5, 2019, and people faced numerous problems. Forming a stable government was essential,” she said during a press conference.

Ms. Mufti also thanked PDP leaders and workers for their tireless efforts during the campaign. “I would like to thank PDP workers and leaders for voting despite all the challenges. I appeal to them not to give up,” she said.

The assembly elections for the 90 seats in Jammu and Kashmir were held in three phases, September 18, September 26, and October 1.

Published - October 26, 2024 09:55 am IST

