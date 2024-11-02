It should be investigated: NC chief Farooq on Budgam terror attack

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah demanded an investigation into the Budgam terror attack and said that he has a doubt that is it done by the people who were trying to destabilise the government in Jammu and Kashmir.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It should be investigated. How is it that the government has come and this is happening? I have a doubt that is it done by the people who were trying to destabilise the government...If they (terrorists) are caught then we will get to know who is doing this. They should not be killed, they should be caught and asked who is behind them...We should check if there is an agency who is trying to destabilise Omar Abdullah," Farooq Abdullah said.

Also Read: ‘Not an issue of security lapses, security forces giving befitting reply,’ says Rajnath Singh

Earlier, former Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta described the attack as ‘cowardly’ during festivities. “There are some people here who are working as per the instructions of Pakistan, this is a cowardly attack on a festive occasion. This is wrong...there is a need to identify people who are carrying out these attacks. There are so many people here who still work as Ground Workers and Underground Workers,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday, terrorists fired upon two non-locals in Mazhama, in the Magam area of Budgam district. After the incident security forces cordoned off the whole area to nab the attackers.

"Terrorists fired upon two non-locals in Mazhama, in the Magam area of Budgam district. The injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, where their condition is said to be stable. The whole area was cordoned off by the security forces to nab the attackers," Official sources said.

Earlier today, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Srinagar's Khanyar area of Jammu and Kashmir.

On October 29, the security forces neutralised three terrorists in a high-stakes encounter in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir, following an attack on an Army convoy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.