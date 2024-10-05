ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Army eliminates two terrorists in Kupwara district along LoC

Updated - October 05, 2024 11:32 am IST - Srinagar

The Army said it has discovered “warlike stores” from the encounter zone, which is still being searched

PTI

The Army’s Srinagar-based Chinar Corps had earlier said that a gun battle ensued when troops spotted suspicious activity in Kupwara’s Gugaldhar. File | Photo Credit: PTI

“Two terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district,” the Indian Army said on Saturday (October 5, 2024).

"Two terrorists have been eliminated by the security forces in the ongoing operation," the Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said.

The Corps had earlier, in a post on X, said that a gun battle ensued when troops spotted suspicious activity in Kupwara's Gugaldhar.

The Army said it has discovered “warlike stores” from the encounter zone, which is still being searched.

