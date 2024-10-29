Indian Army dog Phantom killed in Jammu anti-terror operation

A four-year-old Army dog, named Phantom, died after being hit by a bullet from terrorists during an encounter in the Akhnoor sector of the Jammu region on Monday (October 28, 2024), the force said.

“The courage, loyalty and dedication of the canine — Phantom — will never be forgotten,” it added.

“Born on May 25, 2020, the male Belgian Malinois was an assault dog and posted with a unit on August 12, 2022, after graduating from Remount Veterinary Corps in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut,” an Army official said.

The Army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps said in a post on X, "We salute the supreme sacrifice of our true hero — a valiant Indian Army dog, Phantom."

"As our troops were closing in on the trapped terrorists, Phantom drew enemy fire, sustaining fatal injuries," it added.

“In the ongoing operation, one terrorist has been neutralised and warlike stores have been recovered,” it further said.

