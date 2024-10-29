ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Army dog Phantom killed in Jammu anti-terror operation

Published - October 29, 2024 06:50 am IST - Jammu

The male Belgian Malinois was an assault dog and posted with a unit on August 12, 2022, after graduating from Remount Veterinary Corps in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut

PTI

The Army dog ‘Phantom’, who laid down its life after being hit by a bullet from terrorists during an encounter in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu on Monday, October 28, 2024 | Photo Credit: PTI

A four-year-old Army dog, named Phantom, died after being hit by a bullet from terrorists during an encounter in the Akhnoor sector of the Jammu region on Monday (October 28, 2024), the force said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The courage, loyalty and dedication of the canine — Phantom — will never be forgotten,” it added.

Militant killed in ongoing operation in Jammu’s Sunderbani Sector: Army

“Born on May 25, 2020, the male Belgian Malinois was an assault dog and posted with a unit on August 12, 2022, after graduating from Remount Veterinary Corps in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut,” an Army official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps said in a post on X, "We salute the supreme sacrifice of our true hero — a valiant Indian Army dog, Phantom."

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"As our troops were closing in on the trapped terrorists, Phantom drew enemy fire, sustaining fatal injuries," it added.

“In the ongoing operation, one terrorist has been neutralised and warlike stores have been recovered,” it further said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US