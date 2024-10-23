GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India-Pakistan talks must to end Kashmir bloodshed: Mehbooba Mufti

“Until India and Pakistan engage in a meaningful dialogue on the lines of the peace efforts initiated by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the situation will only worsen,” Mehbooba Mufti said.

Published - October 23, 2024 11:44 pm IST - Srinagar

The Hindu Bureau
Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) president Mehbooba Mufti. File

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) president Mehbooba Mufti. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said dialogue between India and Pakistan was essential to establish peace and stability in Kashmir.

Ms. Mufti, who visited the family of the doctor who was killed in the Gagangeer attack on October 20 in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal, said, “Until India and Pakistan engage in a meaningful dialogue on the lines of the peace efforts initiated by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the situation will only worsen.”

Calling for “a swift dialogue with Pakistan to stop the bloodshed in J&K”, Ms. Mufti said the prolonged enmity between India and Pakistan has only “made people of Kashmir pay a cost”. 

Related Stories

“Not only people of Kashmir, even the property and livelihoods have been devastated. Poor labourers and even doctors, who have served the community with dedication, have become victims of this hostility,” Ms. Mufti said.

On the recent statement of National Conference president Farooq Abdullah advocating against any dialogue with Pakistan, Ms. Mufti said, “Those who advocated dialogue with Pakistan have now changed their stance. The fact remains that as long as these two nations are at odds, the people of J&K will continue to be crushed.”

Published - October 23, 2024 11:44 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / India-Pakistan / act of terror / terrorism (crime)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.