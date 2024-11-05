Houses of those sheltering militants will be razed, says J&K L-G Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday (November 5, 2024) said the houses of those who provide shelter to militants would be razed.

“I have directed the forces not to harm any innocents but the culprits will not be spared. If anyone provides shelter to terrorists, his house will be razed. There will be no compromise on it. Some people make statements that atrocities are being committed on those providing shelter to terrorists. However, this is not an atrocity, but a demand for justice and such justice will continue,” Mr. Sinha said.

He was speaking in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district where he interacted with the youth during the Raabta-e-Awaam programme organised by the Save Youth Save Future foundation.

Mr. Sinha’s strong statement came in the wake of stepped-up militancy and targeted attacks on civilians in the past month, which left 10 people dead and around 14 injured, including non-local workers. He said the government would not spare terrorists and those aiding and abetting them.

“People must stand up to the perpetrators of terror. Security forces, administration and people should work together to wipe out terrorism,” the Lieutenant-Governor said.

He said the youth were fearless forces of creativity and torch-bearers of positive change, and they could build a bright and vibrant J&K. “The combined power of the youth, ignited by desire and determination to carve a new destiny for society, will be the most powerful strength in the journey of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and a joyous, peaceful, prosperous Jammu Kashmir,” he said.

He urged the youth to carry the message of peace, and contribute to counter-radicalisation and prevention of drug addiction.

Hoteliers condemn attacks

Meanwhile, several hoteliers and tourism players on Tuesday (November 5, 2024) condemned the growing militant violence against civilians in Kashmir, while referring to the recent grenade attack on a market in Srinagar that left 12 civilians injured.

“Such attacks are not unacceptable to Kashmir. We have suffered for the past 30 years. The situation has been improving in the past few years. Those who are carrying out such attacks are denting our economy and tourism, which provide livelihood to lakhs of locals. We are peace-loving people,” Mushtaq Ahmed Chaya, the founder-chairman of the Mushtaq Group of Hotels, said.

Manzoor Wangnoo, who owns houseboats in Srinagar, said, “We need to identify the root cause and find solutions. Unemployment and drugs need to be focused on. Everyone condemns the grenade attack on civilians. Thousands are dependent on tourism. We all condemn such violent acts,” Mr. Wangnoo said.

The hoteliers also extended their help and support to the government to curb such violence. They urged security forces to take action to stop the attacks.

