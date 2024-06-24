Holistic Agriculture Development Program emerged as game-changer for J&K's Agriculture and Allied Sector: LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the Litchi Festival and Agriculture exhibition, organised by the Horticulture Department, at Jammu on Sunday and said that the Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP) has emerged as the game-changer for J&K's Agriculture and Allied Sector.

In his address, the Lt. Governor extended his felicitations to the progressive farmers, growers and all the stakeholders. He said the unique initiative is a testimony to the unwavering commitment of the UT Administration to farmers' welfare and our determination to explore new avenues to bring prosperity to their lives. The Lt. Governor highlighted the progressive reforms and policies of the UT Administration, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to tap the potential of agriculture and horticulture sectors. "Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP) has emerged as the game-changer for J&K's Agriculture and Allied Sector. 29 projects of HADP hold the potential to address the challenges faced by farmers and it will diversify income sources," the Lt. Governor said.

The Lt Governor called for collective efforts from all stakeholders for the effective on-ground implementation of HADP, especially in the Jammu Division. He asked the Agricultural Universities to make dedicated interventions that can contribute to increasing the farmers' income in the Litchi plantation sector. Jammu and Kashmir administration has set a target to convert about 160 hectares of litchi cultivation into high-density plantation in the coming few years, the Lt. Governor observed.

He assured all the necessary support and assistance from the administration to the farmers in marketing litchi and other fruits. The Lt Governor commended the contribution of progressive farmers in encouraging the small and marginal farmers towards diversification.

The Lt. Governor visited the stalls set up by the farmers and entrepreneurs and also felicitated the winners in the best stall category. A book on Litchi cultivation was also released on the occasion. Progressive farmers shared their success stories and extended their gratitude to the government for progressive schemes like HADP.

Bharat Bhushan, Chairman, DDC Jammu; Shailendra Kumar, Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production Department; Dr BN Tripathi, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST Jammu; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; senior officials, farmers and various stakeholders were present.