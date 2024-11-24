High on wheelies

A tall solitary chinar tree fails to provide a canopy to dozens of people of all ages waiting outside the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Traffic Police’s two-storey building in Srinagar’s Polo View area. There is the buzz of drivers, some agitating and some pleading, all united in asking for their vehicles back. A pick-up truck pulls up, with a full load of seized two-wheelers from nearby locations. Tow-trucks bring in four-wheelers.

The traffic department’s compound is full of vehicles, parked bumper to bumper. With 100-odd people crowding the compound and the 50 or so cars and bikes, only a senior officer’s vehicle can negotiate the drive into the compound now. Official data says that over 1,000 two-wheelers and four-wheelers have been seized by the traffic department just this week. All were from underage drivers across Srinagar.

This unprecedented crackdown was triggered by the death of two Class 11 students in an accident caught on surveillance cameras. The clip shows the boys speeding in a sports utility vehicle, attempting to overtake another car, and then hitting a parked truck. The vehicle turned turtle and the video has disturbing details of what happened thereafter.

On November 15, a day after the tragic accident, millions had viewed the clip on social media in the first 24 hours after it was posted.

The bypass, where the incident took place, is an outer ring road that connects Srinagar with Jammu on one side and Baramulla on the other. The viral video, which shook the Valley, sparked a debate on a range of new issues confronting a society that was once known for its strict, conservative upbringing of children.

The Regional Transport Office (RTO), Srinagar, has cancelled 619 driving licenses, penalised 1,600 violators, and imposed fines amounting to ₹2.22 lakh across the city, after the accident. But beyond the administrative crackdown, the deaths of these two children have thrown up discussions around unplanned urbanisation, parenting, and school discipline in Srinagar.

Car counselling

Muzaffar Ahmad Shah, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Srinagar, says parents are often permissive with their children, but social media is also a trigger when it comes to rash driving. Two months ago, the traffic police had counselled the parents of one of the victims of the Tengpora Bypass accident, when he had been caught driving the car. At least 15-20 parents are counselled in such cases every month in Srinagar, officials say.

“We counselled the parents of a boy recently who posted a video of driving at 182 km/hour in Srinagar at night. We tracked down the driver who was a teen from an educated family. He could have killed many in a mishap,” says Shah.

One of the parents counselled by the traffic department admits they and their partner allow their children to drive the car once in a while. “We both work, and spend long hours in the office. After school, the children go to coaching centres and insist on driving themselves. The accident, however, has shaken us. We have decided against allowing our son to drive a car again,” they say, on the condition of anonymity.

The police also monitor online accounts that promote stunts, and have seized many vehicles in such cases.There are also complaints of teens driving towards Jammu and Delhi without the consent of their parents. In one such case, a group of schoolboys was tracked down and detained after they planned to drive to Jammu, 300 kilometres away from Srinagar, to celebrate a friend’s birthday.

Facts and figures

Magistrates in several districts in the Kashmir valley have issued circulars banning the sale of petrol and diesel to minors. “Any fuel station found violating this order will face suspension or revocation of the license to operate the fuel station,” the circular issued by the Shopian district magistrate reads. Scores of petrol pumps across the Valley have started putting up banners, denying fuel to minors.

Jammu and Kashmir sees far more deaths in road accidents than militant violence. While the collective number of militants and civilians killed every year does not go beyond 250, the roads are a far greater danger zone. In 2012 the State recorded 6,709 road accidents, which left 1,165 people dead and 9,755 injured, as per traffic department statistics.

Despite improved car technology and road expansion, including widened national highways and new bypasses, J&K has recorded 4,990 accidents this year so far, which has left 703 dead and 6,820 injured. J&K’s summer capital, Srinagar, saw 476 accidents last year, which left 55 dead and 493 injured. This year so far, Srinagar has recorded 394 accidents, which has left 50 dead and 411 injured.

“Unfortunately, a pattern emerging in Srinagar is that the victims of accidents are mostly pedestrians. An almost 40% fatality rate is higher than the national average,” Shah says. The growing violation of traffic rules is also evident from the number of challans across the State. According to official figures, over 12 lakh challans have been imposed in J&K this year so far. Srinagar has seen the highest, with 3.37 lakh.

Official figures suggest that Srinagar has 5 lakh registered vehicles and sees a major inflow of tourist vehicles and inter-district traffic on a daily basis. Many experts feel road infrastructure in Srinagar city is not commensurate with the volume of traffic.

Clamping down administratively

Facing a public outcry, the Srinagar administration is engaging representatives of coaching centres and private schools to bring about a behavioural change. “Parent-teacher collaboration, regular interactions between parents, teachers, and coaching centre representatives will be held to ensure that students receive consistent guidance both at home and in educational settings,” says Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar.

A dedicated task force comprising representatives from the administration, educational institutions, coaching centres, and civil society has been set up in Srinagar to oversee the implementation of safety and awareness initiatives.

A parent, whose son, a Class 10 student, met with an accident earlier this year in Srinagar’s old city, says, “My son has a broken arm and has developed a limp. This is going to impact him all his life now. We need to put in place measures that ensure children, who can’t rationalise the impact of rash driving, are not allowed to drive and risk their lives.”

Schools across the valley are putting in place new rules to ensure students don’t drive to school. G.N. Var, president of the Private Schools Association of Jammu & Kashmir, says the recent accident was a wake-up call. “We are aware that schools have a larger responsibility. The influence of teachers and schools on students is unmatched and we will be leveraging this position to make our society safer,” Var says.

The association will push for awareness programmes and organising workshops on campuses to educate students about the dangers of underage driving and the legal implications involved. “Parent-teacher meetings will also discuss driving habits and traffic violations. Schools will use these platforms to discuss the responsibilities of parents and emphasize that parents not allow minors access to vehicles,” Var adds.

The schools are mulling implementing a new vehicle policy. “The policy will prohibit students from driving to school unless they are of legal age and possess a valid driver’s license. This could include penalties for violations,” an Association member says.

Social activation

Hakim Sameer Hamdani is the design director of the conservation organisation, Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage, Kashmir. He says most accidents take place on newer stretches of road, not in the old city, where the roads are narrow and there are no long, open stretches that are conducive to speeding. “In the old city, besides formal policing, society also plays the role of policing to monitor rash driving.”

Kashmir’s clergy is seeing underage driving as a societal problem. “No minor student operating any motor vehicle, including a two-wheeler or four-wheeler, will be allowed entry into a religious place,” says Imran Ansari, the president of the All J&K Shia Association. He has directed all madrasas, mosques, and Imam Barghas under its umbrella “to exercise strict vigilance”.

The Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK), a body of doctors in Srinagar, has also demanded measures to contain accidents in Kashmir. “We are witnessing a worrying surge in trauma cases at local hospitals, with youth disproportionately affected. Many of these accidents result in severe injuries, including traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord damage, and complex fractures,” says Dr. Mohd Yusuf Tak, president of the DAK. He adds that tragically, many lives are lost. Of those who survive, many end up with injuries that take months of rehabilitation, to heal.

