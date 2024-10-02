ADVERTISEMENT

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah killing: Protests in Jammu & Kashmir's Budgam

Updated - October 02, 2024 12:58 pm IST - Srinagar

“The protestors were chanting anti-Israel and anti-U.S. slogans, denouncing Nasrallah’s killing in Israeli airstrikes,” officials said

PTI

Hassan Nasrallah. File | Photo Credit: AP

“Protests broke out in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district on Wednesday (October 2, 2024) against the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon,” officials said.

The protests were held in Magam market area and Budgam town of the central Kashmir district on the fourth day of mourning of Nasrallah. Some market places were shut following the protests.

“The Hezbollah leader was killed on Saturday (September 28, 2024) and he was laid to rest a day later. The people, including men, women and children, assembled on the main roads — carrying black flags — and held protests against the killing,” the officials said.

“The protestors were chanting anti-Israel and anti-U.S. slogans, denouncing Nasrallah’s killingin Israeli airstrikes on Saturday,” they said. “The protests were by and large peaceful even as a large posse of police personnel maintained vigil to ensure that the demonstrations did not turn violent,” the officials said.

“Meanwhile, the shops in Magam market and Budgam town were shut. However, the situation was peaceful,” the officials said.

