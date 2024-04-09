Haryana Governor joins Kashmiri Pandits at Srinagar’s Vachar Nag temple, promises restoration of Valley temples

April 09, 2024 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Tuesday visited the ancient Shiva temple in Srinagar’s old city that had once become a hub of militancy, and joined scores of Kashmiri Pandits in a special puja on the occasion of Navreh, the Kashmiri New Year.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his address, Governor Dattatray highlighted Kashmir’s contribution to the development of the Sanatana Dharma knowledge system, and in the development of spiritual consciousness. He also released a special calendar to commemorate 5,100 years of the ‘Saptarishi system’.

Mr. Dattatray assured the audience of his commitment to renovating and restoring the glory of the temples of Kashmir, a spokesperson of the Vishwa Kashmiri Samaj said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, the Haryana Governor paid obeisance at the Kheer Bhawani temple in Ganderbal.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also delivered a telephonic message at the Vachar Nag temple on the occasion. The Governor also appreciated the role of the Jammu and Kashmir Police in its fight against terrorism, and dedicated a book by Amit Raina on the subject.

“I express my gratitude on behalf of the community towards L-G Sinha for the revival of Sanatana in Kashmir,” Kiran Wattal, convenor, Vishwa Kashmiri Samaj, said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vachar Nag temple fell silent in the 1990s when Pandits left the Valley in the wake of rising militancy.

Also read | BJP used Kashmiri Pandits’ pain as ‘weapon’ to garner votes across India, says Mehbooba Mufti

Meanwhile, former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti accused the BJP of “cashing in on the pain and suffering of Kashmiri Pandits and using it as a weapon to garner votes across the country”. Ms. Mufti said the BJP had always used Kashmiri Pandits as a vote bank.

She alleged that the Kashmiri Pandits who had continued to live in the Valley after the 1990s had left because of the situation created when the BJP-led Union government began to administer J&K directly.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief said Pandits did not need help from any political party to return and settle down in Kashmir. “Kashmiri people want to see Pandits come back and stay in the Valley peacefully again, like they were staying together in a very beautiful atmosphere,” Ms. Mufti said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.