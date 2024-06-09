GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Nine pilgrims killed as their bus comes under fire in Jammu

The bus, carrying pilgrims returning from the Shiv Khori temple, was fired upon by terrorists and fell into a gorge, according to J&K police; 33 injured taken to hospital; bullet wounds in victims’ bodies, including driver

Published - June 09, 2024 09:39 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Peerzada Ashiq
Peerzada Ashiq

At least nine pilgrims were killed and several others were injured after their bus came under fire from gunmen in Jammu on Sunday afternoon. 

The bus was fired upon in the Kanda area of Jammu’s Reasi district. Officials said that the bodies of the victims, including the bus driver, bore bullet wounds, adding that there were also empty cartridges at the spot.

“Initial reports suggest that terrorists fired upon the passenger bus going from Shiv Khori to Katra. The driver lost control of the bus and fell into a gorge. Thirty-three people were injured,” said Mohita Sharma, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Reasi.

The rescue operation has been completed and the injured have been shifted to hospital. Most of the victims were not local residents, but were pilgrims returning to Katra from the Shiv Khori temple.

The attack occurred even as Narendra Modi was taking oath as the Prime Minister of India in New Delhi to start his third consecutive term.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.