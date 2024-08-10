GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Guest lecturers in J&K demand salary hike

They want the J&K administration to follow in the footsteps of their Ladakh counterpart, which recently raised the basic salary of lecturers

Published - August 10, 2024 10:06 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A group of contractual and guest lecturers in various colleges and universities in Jammu and Kashmir have knocked on the doors of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha demanding that their salaries should also be enhanced similar to what their counterparts get in Ladakh.

The Ladakh administration had raised the basic salary of contractual assistant lecturers to ₹57,000 from the existing ₹40,000 per month. In Jammu and Kashmir, while contractual or guest assistant lecturers with UGC-National Eligibility Test or PhD get ₹28,000 per month, those who have not cleared the NET will get ₹18,000.

The Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh announced an enhancement in the salary of contractual assistant professors for constituent degree colleges on Friday. “This commendable decision is expected to bring much-needed relief and motivation to the teaching staff in that region,” a group of teachers said in a letter to Mr. Sinha.

Demanding a similar increase, they said lecturers play a crucial role in shaping the future of the students and contribute significantly to the educational sector. “However, the current salary structure (₹28,000 per month) does not reflect our hard work, dedication, and the rising cost of living,” they added.

“Aligning the salary structure for contractual lecturers in Jammu and Kashmir with the new standards set in Ladakh would not only ensure equitable treatment of our educational staff but also help in retaining qualified and experienced professionals within our educational institutions. Such a move would undoubtedly boost morale, enhance job satisfaction, and ultimately improve the quality of education provided to our students,” the letter said.

