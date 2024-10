A policeman was injured in an explosion in the evidence room of a court in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

"A grenade (collected as evidence in a case) exploded inside the 'malkhana (evidence room)' of a court in Baramulla town on Thursday," a police official said.

One policeman was injured in the explosion and he was taken to a hospital, he said.

Further details are awaited.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.