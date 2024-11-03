ADVERTISEMENT

Grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar injures six

Updated - November 03, 2024 04:21 pm IST - Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah termed the latest attack as “deeply disturbing”

The Hindu Bureau

CRPF personnel stand guard near residential house where militants holed up during encounter site in Khanyar area of Srinagar on November 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: Imran Nissar

Several shoppers were injured as suspected militants detonated a grenade in a busy Sunday market near Srinagar’s Tourist Reception Centre (TRC).

ADVERTISEMENT

An official said at least six injured were shifted to hospital with splinter injuries.

Officials said militants tossed a grenade towards the busy market. It exploded with a bang, causing panic among shoopers. The market is in high security zone.

ADVERTISEMENT

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah termed the latest attack as “deeply disturbing”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The last few days have been dominated by headlines of attacks & encounters in parts of the valley. Today’s news of a grenade attack on innocent shoppers at the ‘Sunday market’ in Srinagar is deeply disturbing. There can be no justification for targeting innocent civilians.

“The security apparatus must do everything possible to end this spurt of attacks at the earliest so that people can go about their lives without any fear,” Mr. Abdullah said.

The attack, which took place near the heavily-guarded Tourist Reception Centre (TRC), comes a day after a top Pakistani commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was eliminated by security forces in the Khanyar locality of downtown Srinagar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US