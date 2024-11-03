GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar injures six

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah termed the latest attack as “deeply disturbing”

Updated - November 03, 2024 04:21 pm IST - Srinagar

The Hindu Bureau
CRPF personnel stand guard near residential house where militants holed up during encounter site in Khanyar area of Srinagar on November 2, 2024.

CRPF personnel stand guard near residential house where militants holed up during encounter site in Khanyar area of Srinagar on November 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: Imran Nissar

Several shoppers were injured as suspected militants detonated a grenade in a busy Sunday market near Srinagar’s Tourist Reception Centre (TRC).

An official said at least six injured were shifted to hospital with splinter injuries.

Officials said militants tossed a grenade towards the busy market. It exploded with a bang, causing panic among shoopers. The market is in high security zone.

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah termed the latest attack as “deeply disturbing”.

“The last few days have been dominated by headlines of attacks & encounters in parts of the valley. Today’s news of a grenade attack on innocent shoppers at the ‘Sunday market’ in Srinagar is deeply disturbing. There can be no justification for targeting innocent civilians.

“The security apparatus must do everything possible to end this spurt of attacks at the earliest so that people can go about their lives without any fear,” Mr. Abdullah said.

The attack, which took place near the heavily-guarded Tourist Reception Centre (TRC), comes a day after a top Pakistani commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was eliminated by security forces in the Khanyar locality of downtown Srinagar.

Published - November 03, 2024 03:09 pm IST

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / terrorism (crime)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.