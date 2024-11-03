Grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar injures six

Several shoppers were injured as suspected militants detonated a grenade in a busy Sunday market near Srinagar’s Tourist Reception Centre (TRC).

An official said at least six injured were shifted to hospital with splinter injuries.

Officials said militants tossed a grenade towards the busy market. It exploded with a bang, causing panic among shoopers. The market is in high security zone.

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah termed the latest attack as “deeply disturbing”.

“The last few days have been dominated by headlines of attacks & encounters in parts of the valley. Today’s news of a grenade attack on innocent shoppers at the ‘Sunday market’ in Srinagar is deeply disturbing. There can be no justification for targeting innocent civilians.

“The security apparatus must do everything possible to end this spurt of attacks at the earliest so that people can go about their lives without any fear,” Mr. Abdullah said.

The attack, which took place near the heavily-guarded Tourist Reception Centre (TRC), comes a day after a top Pakistani commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was eliminated by security forces in the Khanyar locality of downtown Srinagar.