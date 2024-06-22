Govt. employees treated disrespectfully during PM’s yoga function in Srinagar: NC

The National Conference (NC) on June 21 accused the J&K administration of disrespectful treatment of government employees during the 10th International Day of Yoga function in Srinagar, which was presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The NC posted videos on social media, in which employees were seen walking barefoot in an event organised for the Prime Minister.

“The way this administration has treated the employees shows its disregard for respect and basic rights of the employees. And this behaviour is unacceptable. If these reports are true, the Prime Minister’s Office should apologise for this disrespectful treatment of the employees,” Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, a Member Parliament-elect from Srinagar, said, in a post on X.

Dr. Raja Muzaffar Bhat, an environmental activist, also alleged that female government employees were asked to reach Sri Pratap College, Srinagar, at 4 a.m. days ahead of the Friday’s event. “They left their homes at 3 a.m. and were asked to change their dress in college and then go to the SKICC [Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre]. Not a fair practice,” Mr. Bhat said.

In an official order, the Director-Colleges had directed female employees of the Higher Education Department “to participate in a three-day yoga event,” as a dry run. However, the education department denied forcing employees for the event. Hundreds of “volunteers” were registered by the department from schools and colleges of the Kashmir valley for the PM’s event in Srinagar.

Yoga-related functions in all J&K districts

All the Deputy Commissioners in 20 districts of J&K organised yoga-specific events. In Baramulla, the event was held at Showkat Ali Sports Stadium Baramulla, where hundreds of youths, students, and elderly attended it. Instructors guided participants through various asanas and breathing exercises on the occasion. A similar function was held in Anantnag’s Shaheed Humayun Muzammil Government Degree College for Boys, Anantnag. In Shopian, a yoga function was held today at Mini-Secretariat.

A government spokesman said yoga sessions were also held at several district courts, schools, colleges and other institutions in Kashmir. Mr. Modi’s event was live streamed.

The District Legal Services Authorities organised functions across all the district court complexes of Kashmir under the theme ‘Yoga for Self and Society.’

“The main aim of observing International Yoga Day was to promote the importance of yoga in maintaining physical and mental well-being, particularly among the legal fraternity and the general public. The event aimed to create awareness about the benefits of yoga in reducing stress, improving health, and increasing productivity,” a spokesman said.

