Ganderbal terror attack: Possibly two foreign terrorists involved, alleges J&K L-G Manoj Sinha

Published - October 22, 2024 09:20 am IST - Jammu

A doctor and six labourers were killed when terrorists struck a tunnel-construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in Ganderbal on Sunday

PTI

: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha meets with the family members of Shashi Bhusan Abrol, one of the seven people killed in the Gagangir terror attack, in Jammu on October 21, 2024 | Photo Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday (October 21, 2024) said two foreign terrorists, who have possibly infiltrated from north Kashmir's Bandipora area, were involved in an attack that left seven people dead in Ganderbal district a day before.

A doctor and six labourers were killed when terrorists struck a tunnel-construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in Ganderbal on Sunday, officials said.

The unidentified terrorists carried out the attack when the labourers and other staff working on the tunnel project at Ganderbal's Gund had returned to their camp late in the evening, they added.

Mr. Sinha said police and other security forces have been given instructions and full freedom to track down and eliminate the perpetrators of the heinous act.

"According to an initial investigation, two people with masks covering their faces — both possibly foreign terrorists — entered the mess of the company constructing the Z-morh tunnel and opened indiscriminate fire. Seven people were killed and four injured," he said.

Mr. Sinha further said both the terrorists reportedly infiltrated from the Bandipora area of north Kashmir. "They are being tracked and will be neutralised," he said.

