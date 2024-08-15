GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Frustrated by dwindling local recruitment, Pakistan pushing foreign terrorists into J&K: L-G Sinha

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha highlights decline in terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir due to frustrated Pakistan pushing foreign terrorists

Published - August 15, 2024 12:50 pm IST - Srinagar

PTI
Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha. | Photo Credit: Imran Nissar

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday (August 15, 2024) said Pakistan was pushing foreign terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir as it was frustrated by dwindling local recruitment and increasing faith of people in democracy, reflected in record turnouts during the Lok Sabha polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

In his Independence Day speech at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, Mr. Sinha said that there has been a “remarkable decline in terrorism” in the past few years.

Doda encounter: J&K L-G Manoj Sinha pays tributes to slain soldiers, vows to thwart designs of terrorists

“No terror outfit has any top leadership left here. Strikes and pelting of stone pelting have been consigned to the pages of history. With dwindling local recruitment into terror ranks and strengthening of people’s belief in democracy, our neighbouring country is frustrated.

“A country which is unable to provide basic amenities like two square meals to its own citizens, is sending foreign terrorists here to create instability and disturb peace,” he said.

Ex-servicemen need to mobilise and fight terror in J&K: L-G

The L-G said there have been some terror attacks in the Jammu region over the past few months in which several security personnel and civilians lost their lives.

“There have been some unfortunate incidents in the Jammu region recently in which we lost brave officers, soldiers and some citizens as well. I bow to their sacrifice. We have full faith in the courage and patriotism of security forces and they have been given full freedom [to deal with terrorism],” he added.

