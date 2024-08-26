ADVERTISEMENT

Four persons detained in J&K’s Kathua for roaming near Army camp

Updated - August 26, 2024 06:40 pm IST

Published - August 26, 2024 05:58 pm IST - JAMMU

Security forces immediately intercepted them and they were taken into preventive custody for questioning

PTI

Four persons were detained for questioning after they were found roaming near an Army camp in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday (August 26, 2024), officials said.

All the four detained persons were unarmed and were seen moving suspiciously near the Army camp at Billawar, the officials said.

We were beaten throughout the day, says J&K civilian

They said security forces immediately intercepted them and they were taken into preventive custody for questioning.

Security forces are on high alert across Jammu and Kashmir following increased terrorist activities and the Assembly elections scheduled to begin on September 18.

