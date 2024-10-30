ADVERTISEMENT

Four people killed in two separate road accidents in J-K

Updated - October 30, 2024 12:13 pm IST - Banihal/Jammu

A cab and dumber met with two separate road accidents to cause the death of four people

PTI

Four people were killed and many were injured in two separate road accidents in the Ramban and Reasi districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday (October 30, 2024), officials said.

“A cab bearing a Punjab registration number plunged into a deep gorge near Magarkoot along Jammu-Srinagar in Ramban district around 7 a.m., killing the driver and a female passenger on the spot,” the officials said.

They said four other passengers – Neha (35), Aman (36), Manisha (40) and Megna (35), all residents of Maharashtra – were critically injured in the accident and were evacuated by rescuers comprising of police and local volunteers.

“The group was apparently visiting Kashmir on a holiday,” they said.

“In another accident,” the officials said, “two non-local labourers were killed when a dumper fell into a gorge at Gulabpura in the Chassana area of Reasi district around 4.30 a.m..”

The dumper was coming from Bakori towards Sungri and both of its occupants, Surinder Singh (42) of Punjab and Munna Kumar (26) of Bihar, died on the spot, they said. The bodies of the deceased were retrieved and shifted to a hospital for postmortem.

