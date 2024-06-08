Four ‘anti-national’ government employees sacked, teacher suspended, militants’ land attached in J&K in post-poll crackdown

With the Lok Sabha election over, a fresh crackdown by security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir on June 8 resulted in the termination of four “anti-national” government employees, the sealing of militants’ residences, and the suspension of a school teacher who criticised the government online.

The sacked employees include two police personnel, a teacher, and an employee of the Jal Shakti department. An official said these employees were sacked under Sections of Article 311 of the Constitution “for their involvement in anti-national activities”. These terminations were based on the reports filed by the security agencies and without holding any formal inquiry.

“The activities of these employees had come to the adverse notice of law enforcement and intelligence agencies, as they found them involved in activities prejudicial to the interests of the State, such as involvement in terror-related activities,” the government spokesperson said.

Terror-related activities

The spokesperson identified the sacked employees as Abdul Rehman Dar, a selection grade constable in the police department from Larmooh, in Pulwama; Ghulam Rasool Bhat, a constable from Lalgam, in Pulwama; Shabeer Ahmad Wani, a teacher in the education department from Bungam, in Kulgam; and Anayatullah Shah Pirzada, assistant lineman in the Jal Shakti department from Watergam, in Baramulla.

“Dar was involved in not only carrying illegal arms and ammunition from one place to another for their delivery to the terrorists, but also providing camouflage uniform cloth and other material to them. Bhat was also involved in carrying illegal arms and ammunition from one place to another for delivery to the terrorists. He was linked to the ecosystem through a network of overground workers (OGW), operating at the behest of terrorists based in Pakistan,” the government order said.

The spokesman said that Mr. Wani, a government teacher, was an active member of the banned Jamat-e-Islam (JeI). “He played a substantial role in strengthening JeI and creating a network of people among JeI sympathisers. Various FIRs have been registered against him because of his direct involvement in inciting and leading an unlawful assembly of mob instigating rioting and violence in D.H. Pora, during the 2016 unrest,” the spokesperson said.

‘Zero tolerance policy’

In its order, the Lieutenant Governor’s administration said, “Wani continued to be a hardcore OGW of banned terror outfits, in particular the Hizbul Mujahideen, and was collecting information for facilitating attacks.”

The spokesperson said that Mr. Pirzada was a terrorist associate and OGW of the Al-Badr Mujahideen. “He had direct association with dreaded terrorists like Yousuf Baloch and Tameem, who were the commanders of Al-Badr Mujahideen, operating at different times in Kashmir. He has been involved in various FIRs pertaining to the recovery of satellite phone, hand grenades etc communicating with the terrorists of Al-Badr Mujahideen based in Pakistan,” the government said.

The spokesperson said that the administration has adopted “a zero tolerance policy towards anti-national elements taking advantage of being in government service”.

Suspended for critical video

In the Chenab valley’s Doda district, a teacher was suspended for criticising government policies. Officials said that Fiaz Ahmed had highlighted the bad road conditions and “shabby accommodation” of Government Middle School, Draman, in a video that was widely shared across the region.

A two-member committee found his explanation “not satisfactory” before he was suspended. All government employees in J&K are barred from criticising the government on social media.

Meanwhile, the J&K police attached the properties of two militants in north Kashmir’s Baramulla. An official said that the properties, including eight kanals and four marlas of land that belonged to two terror handlers based in Pakistan, were attached. These handlers were identified as Jaleel Ahmad Rather and Mohammad Ashraf Mir, both residents of Tilgam, Baramulla.

