Five children among 8 killed after car falls into gorge in Anantnag

Updated - July 27, 2024 04:58 pm IST

Published - July 27, 2024 04:56 pm IST - Srinagar

The victims were travelling from Kishtwar towards Marwah via the Sinthan Top when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge at Daksum

PTI

Eight members of a family, including five children, were killed in a car accident in the Daksum area of Anantnag district, on July 27, 2024. Twitter/@ANI

Eight members of a family, including five children, were killed when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on July 27, officials said.

A policeman, two women and five children aged between six and 16 are among the dead, they said.

The victims were travelling from Kishtwar towards Marwah via the Sinthan Top when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge at Daksum, officials said.

The family of eight died on the spot, they said.

