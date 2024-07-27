Five children among 8 killed after car falls into gorge in Anantnag

Eight members of a family, including five children, were killed when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on July 27, officials said.

A policeman, two women and five children aged between six and 16 are among the dead, they said.

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: People of the same family met with a car accident in the Daksum area of Anantnag district. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/zDoU7eJqXv — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2024

The victims were travelling from Kishtwar towards Marwah via the Sinthan Top when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge at Daksum, officials said.

The family of eight died on the spot, they said.