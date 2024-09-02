ADVERTISEMENT

Firing incident reported near Sunjwan Army camp in Jammu: Officials

Published - September 02, 2024 12:26 pm IST - Jammu

Initial reports suggested a volley of fire was opened at the post by the attackers, which was retaliated by the security force

The Hindu Bureau

Representational image of security personnel at Sunjwan Army camp in Jammu | Photo Credit: PTI

An alert was sounded and an anti-militancy operation was launched on Monday (September 2, 2024) in Jammu after gunshots were heard near the Sunjwan Army Camp. One jawan was reportedly injured in the firing incident.

Official sources said gunshots were heard near the camp between 10:30 and 11:00 a.m. on Monday. A sentry post, manning the Army’s 36 Infantry Brigade, reported about the firing incident.

Initial reports suggested a volley of fire was opened at the post by the attackers, which was retaliated by the security forces. However, the firing stopped in the area after the brief encounter, official sources said.

Security forces sealed the area after the firing incident. Searches are being conducted of all the structures, including residential houses, in the area. The security forces have deployed drones in the area to trace the attackers.

The Sunjwan Army base is one of the major bases of the security forces in Jammu city.

The Army has not officially confirmed injuries to any of its jawans in the incident.

