GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Firing incident reported near Sunjwan Army camp in Jammu: Officials

Initial reports suggested a volley of fire was opened at the post by the attackers, which was retaliated by the security force

Published - September 02, 2024 12:26 pm IST - Jammu

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image of security personnel at Sunjwan Army camp in Jammu

Representational image of security personnel at Sunjwan Army camp in Jammu | Photo Credit: PTI

An alert was sounded and an anti-militancy operation was launched on Monday (September 2, 2024) in Jammu after gunshots were heard near the Sunjwan Army Camp. One jawan was reportedly injured in the firing incident.

Official sources said gunshots were heard near the camp between 10:30 and 11:00 a.m. on Monday. A sentry post, manning the Army’s 36 Infantry Brigade, reported about the firing incident.

Initial reports suggested a volley of fire was opened at the post by the attackers, which was retaliated by the security forces. However, the firing stopped in the area after the brief encounter, official sources said.

Security forces sealed the area after the firing incident. Searches are being conducted of all the structures, including residential houses, in the area. The security forces have deployed drones in the area to trace the attackers.

The Sunjwan Army base is one of the major bases of the security forces in Jammu city.

The Army has not officially confirmed injuries to any of its jawans in the incident.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.