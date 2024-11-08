Fear, intimidation will only yield unnatural peace in J&K: CM Omar Abdullah

Expressing satisfaction over the passage of a resolution calling for restoration of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in the State Assembly, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday (November 8, 2024) said people “have to be partners in peace, and fear and intimidation will only yield unnatural peace” in J&K.

Mr. Abdullah said, “It’s easy to pass a resolution that the Centre will throw into a dustbin. The challenge was to pass a resolution that reflected the aspirations of people. Also, the world came to know of the fact that our suggestion and approval was not sought on the decisions of August 5, 2019. Prime Minister and Home Minister are targeting us for the resolution. If it was a compromised and weak resolution, no one would have talked about it. Their statements show that the resolution was historic. We have to look at the future with an eye on what we had. We did not want to use words that would limit us.”

Meanwhile, the BJP continued its protests against the resolution for the third day in the House.

While speaking on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s address, Mr. Abdullah ruled out any friction with the security agencies and said his government will extend cooperation and coordination, especially with police, to establish peace in J&K.

“One of the important responsibilities for us is to maintain law and order, to prepare against militancy, terror and violence. The situation cannot be normalised in a vacuum. The government and the administration of J&K L-G are in close coordination in this matter. I want to assure J&K Police, central forces and other security forces that our government stands with them completely in keeping the situation normal and in establishing peace here,” Mr. Abdullah said.

He, however, added that fear and intimidation might help in unnatural calm but the situation would improve only with the coordination and cooperation of people. “People have to become partners in peace,” Mr. Abdullah said.

The CM said it was unfortunate that CID verification was weaponised in J&K. “Passport verification and job verification were used to persecute people rather than win hearts. All cases where the accused do not face serious cases and those against whom charges are not framed, the government needs to think. Right now, it’s not under purview. Once it is, we will work towards it,” the Chief Minister said.

Resolution does not limit options: CM

Describing the resolution for restoration of the special status as an act that does not “limit options”, Mr. Abdullah sought immediate restoration of Statehood to J&K. “In terms of power, this is not the Assembly that we are entitled to. Though this Assembly is the means to reach there. J&K should become a State again, a full-fledged State not a hybrid one. This has been repeatedly promised to the people of J&K by the Prime Minister and the Home Minister,” he said. Mr. Abdullah said he had a ‘successful’ meeting with the Prime Minister and the Home Minister recently.

He said the act of passing a resolution in the Assembly has allowed “people to express themselves freely”. “There was a feeling of being choked. After five years of silence, people are able to speak and express themselves freely,” Mr. Abdullah said. “We have the right to live with dignity. Statehood is the first step to heal the wounds inflicted on our identity, existence and dignity. Like other States, locals should have right over land, job and resources,” he added.

The CM also hinted at disallowing auctioning of hotels in Gulmarg and Pahalgam. “We are not opposed to investment in J&K. But we will not sell our assets in Gulmarg and Pahalgam. We will not sell crown jewels. We will not allow anyone to buy our assets and leave our people unemployed,” Mr. Abdullah said.

BJP protest in Assembly

Earlier in the day, BJP legislators continued their protest against the passage of the resolution for the third consecutive day. Marching into the well of the House, they raised slogans like ‘Pakistani agenda nahi chalega’.

As they created a ruckus, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather ordered marshals to move 12 Opposition legislators, including Awami Ittehad Party MLA Sheikh Khurshid, outside the House.

This was followed by a walkout by the remaining 11 BJP MLAs as a mark of protest. BJP leader Sunil Sharma, who is also the Leader of the Opposition, staged a sit-in protest outside the Assembly and also held a mock Assembly session.

“Today is a dark day in the history of J&K and its democratic traditions. For the past three days, the Speaker has acted in favour of the National Conference and has been suppressing the Opposition’s voice. We are protesting against the highhandedness of the Speaker,” Mr. Sharma said.

Meanwhile, Speaker Rather said some MLAs tried to disrupt the session and he acted as per the law. On the resolution and dropping of the word Article 370 from it, Mr. Rather said the special status was part of Article 370. “Whether you call it special status or 370, it’s the same,” he said.

The J&K Assembly was adjourned sine die after the House passed the Motion of Thanks on Lieutenant Governor’s address.