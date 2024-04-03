GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Farooq Abdullah not to contest Lok Sabha polls: Omar Abdullah

Dr. Abdullah will not fight the polls because of health issues, says NC vice-president

April 03, 2024 10:52 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - SRINAGAR:

The Hindu Bureau
J&K National Conference President Farooq Abdullah.

J&K National Conference President Farooq Abdullah. | Photo Credit: PTI

Farooq Abdullah, 86-year-old president of the National Conference (NC), will not contest the Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir. 

“Dr. Abdullah will not fight the coming Lok Sabha polls because of health issues,” NC vice-president Omar Abdullah said. 

Dr. Abdullah, who served Jammu and Kashmir as Chief Minister thrice since 1982, was first elected to the Upper House of the Parliament in 2002. He won the 2009 Lok Sabha polls but lost the 2014 elections. However, he again won the bypolls of 2017 from Srinagar. 

