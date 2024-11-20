ADVERTISEMENT

Entries from 50 countries in film festival testimony to peaceful J&K: L-G Manoj Sinha 

Published - November 20, 2024 09:59 pm IST - Srinagar

Manoj Sinha calls upon filmmakers to utilise their craft to inspire people to follow the right path and give priority to national interest

The Hindu Bureau

Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday (November 20, 2024) said the submission of entries from more than 50 countries to the J&K film festival was a testimony to a vibrant, peaceful, and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Reel life peps up Kashmir as top Bollywood directors put spotlight on film-making

Inaugurating a joint edition of the Jammu Film Festival and the International Film Festival, Srinagar, Mr. Sinha said filmmakers possessed a powerful medium of change and could play an important role in establishing equality and social justice and help in eradicating social evils.

Mr. Sinha called upon filmmakers to utilise their craft to inspire people to follow the right path and give priority to national interest. “Cinema is a vital element of soft power and the global popularity of our film industry has contributed to bonding with different cultures across the world,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said his administration had introduced a progressive film policy and operationalised cinema halls in Kashmir and set up a single window portal for filmmakers to create a vibrant film ecosystem in the Union Territory.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The L-G said peace, vibrant movie culture, and economic prosperity were interlinked. “I want to warn those who are trying to disrupt normal life or daydreaming of bringing disorder that existed before 2019,” he said.

The Union Territory has been facing growing militant attacks in the recent months. Mr. Sinha said the law enforcement agencies were monitoring the anti-India elements and separatists’ ecosystem. “If they try to put people’s lives in danger or compromise India’s integrity, we will ensure exemplary punishment for them,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US