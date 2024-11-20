Entries from 50 countries in film festival testimony to peaceful J&K: L-G Manoj Sinha 

Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday (November 20, 2024) said the submission of entries from more than 50 countries to the J&K film festival was a testimony to a vibrant, peaceful, and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Inaugurating a joint edition of the Jammu Film Festival and the International Film Festival, Srinagar, Mr. Sinha said filmmakers possessed a powerful medium of change and could play an important role in establishing equality and social justice and help in eradicating social evils.

Mr. Sinha called upon filmmakers to utilise their craft to inspire people to follow the right path and give priority to national interest. “Cinema is a vital element of soft power and the global popularity of our film industry has contributed to bonding with different cultures across the world,” he said.

He said his administration had introduced a progressive film policy and operationalised cinema halls in Kashmir and set up a single window portal for filmmakers to create a vibrant film ecosystem in the Union Territory.

The L-G said peace, vibrant movie culture, and economic prosperity were interlinked. “I want to warn those who are trying to disrupt normal life or daydreaming of bringing disorder that existed before 2019,” he said.

The Union Territory has been facing growing militant attacks in the recent months. Mr. Sinha said the law enforcement agencies were monitoring the anti-India elements and separatists’ ecosystem. “If they try to put people’s lives in danger or compromise India’s integrity, we will ensure exemplary punishment for them,” he said.