Engineer Rashid’s interim bail extended until October 28

A Delhi court extended the interim bail of Baramulla Member of Parliament, Sheikh Abdul Rashid, alias Engineer Rashid, until October 28 on Tuesday. He was being held in Tihar jail in connection with a 2017 terror funding case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh of Patiala House Court passed the order on the extension of Mr. Rashid’s bail. He applied last week, citing the health of his father.

The interim bail was extended after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said it had verified the documents and was not opposing the application.

Mr. Rashid was first given bail last month to campaign in the Jammu and Kashmir elections. He was scheduled to surrender before the jail on October 3, but the court extended bail till October 13.

Mr. Rashid leads the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), but successfully contested the 2024 general elections as an Independent candidate from Baramulla. He defeated National Conference leader and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

This year, the AIP fielded candidates from several seats in Jammu and the Kashmir Valley, and the MP campaigned extensively.

Mr. Rashid’s name cropped up during an investigation into Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Watali, who was arrested by the NIA for allegedly funding terrorist groups and separatists in the Kashmir valley.

The NIA filed a charge sheet against several people, including Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed, and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin.

Malik was sentenced to life imprisonment by a trial court in 2022 after he pleaded guilty.