Engineer Rashid proposes holding government formation over Statehood demand

SRINAGAR

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a political drama just a day ahead of the counting of votes on Monday (October 7, 2024), as Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) chief Engineer Rashid raised the spectre of Statehood and the National Conference (NC) and Congress cried foul.

Mr. Rashid, also an MP, urged all political parties in J&K to join ranks and “refrain from taking the oath of office or forming a government until the region’s Statehood is restored”.

“The restoration of Statehood is vital for the dignity and rights of the people of J&K. Until that is achieved, I appeal to all political parties — National Conference (NC), People’s Democratic Party (PDP), People’s Conference (PC), Apni Party, ANC, and others — to unite, at least on the issue of Statehood. Let us send a message to the Centre that no one will form a government or support any government until Statehood is restored,” Mr. Rashid said.

Mr. Rashid’s proposition, however, failed to evoke a positive response from key regional parties. Both the NC and Congress questioned Mr. Rashid’s political move. The PDP remained silent over the issue.

“The man goes to Delhi for 24 hours and comes back to play straight into the hands of the BJP. The BJP would like nothing more than to extend central rule in J&K if they are not in a position to form a government,” Mr. Abdullah said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Altaf Bukhari-headed J&K Apni Party leader G.H. Mir seconded Mr. Rashid. “J&K’s political parties should focus on pushing for the restoration of Statehood before thinking about forming a government. Without Statehood, the J&K Assembly will be powerless,” Mr. Mir said.

J&K is set to see final election results to the 90-member Assembly on Tuesday. It is the first election held in J&K after being downgraded to a Union Territory in 2019, and it was also held after a gap of 10 years.

