Encounter in Jammu & Kashmir's Pulwama district; one terrorist killed

April 11, 2024 12:43 pm | Updated 12:43 pm IST - Srinagar

“A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on April 11,” police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Fressipora village in Rajpora area of the south Kashmir district following inputs about the presence of terrorists there,” they said.

They said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces, who retaliated. “In the ensuing encounter, the terrorist was killed. The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultra was being ascertained,” the police said.

"Body of one #terrorist retrieved. Identification being ascertained," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X.

The police said arms, ammunition and incriminating material was recovered from the site of the encounter. "Search going on. Further details awaited," the police said on X.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.