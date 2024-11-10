 />
Encounter between hiding militants and security forces in Jammu’s Kishtwar

“The operation to flush out militants is on in the area,” officials said

Published - November 10, 2024 12:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Image used for representative purpose only

Image used for representative purpose only | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

A second encounter broke out between hiding militants and security forces in Jammu’s Kishtwar area on Sunday (November 10, 2024). Intial reports suggested that a group of militants was tracked by security forces in Chaas area of Kishtwar district in the Jammu region.

Officials said an exchange of fire was reported from the spot. “The operation to flush out militants is on in the area,” officials said.

Unidentified terrorist killed in encounter in J&K’s Sopore

Srinagar encounter

On Sunday (November 10, 2024) morning, an intense gunfight erupted on the outskirts of Srinagar after a group of hiding militants were encircled by security forces in a forest area.

An official said the hiding militants opened fire at the security forces after a contact was established during a search operation.

VDGs killed in Kuntwara

Two civilians, also working as Village Defence Guards (VDGs), were kidnapped and killed by suspected militants in Jammu’s Kishtwar district on Thursday (November 7, 2024). Meanwhile, security forces have encircled a group of militants in north Kashmir’s Sopore.  

The picture of the victims was posted purportedly by the Kashmir Tigers, believed to be an offshoot of the Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM), on social media handles.

