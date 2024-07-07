ADVERTISEMENT

Soldier injured as terrorists open fire on Army camp in J&K’s Rajouri

Updated - July 07, 2024 01:25 pm IST

Published - July 07, 2024 12:47 pm IST - Rajouri/Jammu

A massive search operation was launched to track down the terrorists.

PTI

Army personnel conduct a search and cordon operation in Rajouri. File | Photo Credit: ANI

An Army personnel was injured when terrorists opened fire on a security post in a village in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir early on July 7, officials said.

The terrorists fired on a sentry post of Territorial Army at village Galuthi in Manjakote area around 4 am, prompting retaliation by troops, they said.

They said the soldier was injured in the exchange of fire that continued for nearly half-an-hour between the two sides but the terrorists managed to flee into the nearby forest.

A massive search operation was launched to track down the terrorists.

